Alex Edelman is bringing his hit solo show ‘Just for Us’ home to Boston

From stories of a gorilla trained in sign language to visiting a white nationalist event after becoming the target of online antisemitic attacks, comedian Alex Edelman’s solo show “Just for Us” has earned accolades around the world, from Melbourne to New York to London. The Brookline native is now bringing it to the Roberts Studio Theatre at the Calderwood Pavilion April 11-23.
“Boston is where I’m from, where I incubated as a comedian, and the city that means more to me than anything else. This run isn’t just an excuse to sleep in my too-small childhood bed, but to finally bring the show — after New York, DC, and London — home,” said Edelman in a press release announcing the dates. Tickets for the 14 performances, presented in Boston by ATG Colonial, will go on sale Friday.
Advertisement
Edelman — described on his website as “Bostonian comedian. Jew. Sweetheart.” — was head writer and executive producer of the 2020 YouTube special “Saturday Night Seder,” and he has written for the TV series “The Great Indoors” and “Teenage Bounty Hunters.”
Edelman’s past solo shows include “Millennial” and “Everything Handed to You.” In New York, where “Just for Us” ran for 160 performances, the show was nominated for Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk awards. The show, directed by Adam Brace, is currently running at Menier Chocolate Factory in London through Feb. 26.
Tickets for the Boston performances go on sale at noon Friday at bostontheatrescene.com or by calling 617-933-8600. They can also be purchased in person at the Calderwood Pavilion box office at 527 Tremont St.
Maddie Browning can be reached at maddie.browning@globe.com.