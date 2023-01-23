Alex Edelman is bringing his hit solo show ‘Just for Us’ home to Boston

From stories of a gorilla trained in sign language to visiting a white nationalist event after becoming the target of online antisemitic attacks, comedian Alex Edelman’s solo show “Just for Us” has earned accolades around the world, from Melbourne to New York to London. The Brookline native is now bringing it to the Roberts Studio Theatre at the Calderwood Pavilion April 11-23.

“Boston is where I’m from, where I incubated as a comedian, and the city that means more to me than anything else. This run isn’t just an excuse to sleep in my too-small childhood bed, but to finally bring the show — after New York, DC, and London — home,” said Edelman in a press release announcing the dates. Tickets for the 14 performances, presented in Boston by ATG Colonial, will go on sale Friday.