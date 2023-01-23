Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s ‘Air’ to be released April 5

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are set to release “Air” — a film about former sports marketing executive Sonny Vaccaro, who signed Michael Jordan to his first shoe contract — in theaters globally April 5 before moving to Prime Video, according to a report in Variety.

Damon has been cast as Vaccaro while Affleck will play Phil Knight, billionaire and founder of Nike, and direct the film. His previous directing credits include “Gone Baby Gone” (2007), “The Town” (2010), and “Argo” (2012), for which he won an Oscar.

“Air” will mark the first time that Affleck has directed his lifelong friend Damon in a film. Both actors grew up in Cambridge and their friendship stretches back more than 40 years. It will also be the first film produced by their independent production company Artists Equity, which was launched with RedBird Capital Partners in November. Artists Equity is “an artist-led studio that creates entrepreneurial partnerships with filmmakers to empower their creative vision,” according to a press release.