New scrutiny of Peterson Oil

In addition to the fine, Peterson in 2021 agreed to maintain records “sufficient to demonstrate [its] compliance” with the terms of its ongoing contracts with the state.

Two years ago, Peterson Oil agreed to pay $450,000 to resolve allegations it violated state contracts by delivering heating fuel containing more than 5 percent biodiesel.

The office of Attorney General Andrea Campbell this month reopened a case involving allegations that a Worcester-based oil company delivered heating fuel to the state containing an excessive amount of biodiesel.

Last week, Peterson and the attorney general’s office signed an “addendum” to that 2021 agreement under which Peterson agreed to pay $5,000 “to resolve the disputed claim” that it violated the original agreement by failing to adequately maintain records.

In addition to the fine, Peterson agreed to hire “an independent compliance monitor” approved by the attorney general’s office to conduct “periodic records audits” of contracts Peterson has with the state.

The renewed involvement of the attorney general’s office comes a month after a judge ruled that a lawsuit brought by a group of former customers of Peterson’s can go forward as a class action.

Those customers first filed suit in 2019, saying Peterson misrepresented the contents of the fuel oil sold to them.

The former customers allege in the suit that Peterson promised them ordinary heating oil, often referred to as “#2 oil,” but instead sold them oil mixed with a high percentage of biodiesel, a type of fuel derived from plants and animals as a clean-energy alternative to regular fuel.

The high amount of biodiesel used in the mixture damaged some customers’ heating systems and caused some systems to shut down, says the suit, filed in Worcester Superior Court.

Use of biodiesel is supported by many heating oil industry groups, as well as climate change activists and government entities. However, the suit against Peterson Oil focuses on the percentage of biodiesel in the oil delivered to the former customers, saying it ranged as high as 80 percent at a time when 5 percent was the industry standard.

Peterson was able to purchase biodiesel “much cheaper than ordinary heating oil,” and earned lucrative state tax credits based on how much biodiesel it provided to customers, according to a recent filing on behalf of the former customers.

Louis A. Ciavarra, one of the lawyers for Peterson, earlier this month denied the suit’s claims, saying the company never “hid the fact there’s biodiesel in the fuel.”

In response to the latest actions of the attorney general’s office, Ciavarra said, “Peterson believes it has acted in good faith at all times, including maintaining appropriate records. Peterson has agreed to pay a very small fee to avoid the cost of an ongoing dispute. It has also agreed to a third-party review of the records to show everything is in order.”

“There is no law or regulations requiring any particular record keeping but Peterson complies with industry standards,“ he said.

John Regan, one of the lawyers for former customers suing Peterson, said, “much like the attorney general, we have had to seek court intervention in order to ensure records are retained.”

