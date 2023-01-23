North Andover developer plans Fall River project

VMD Companies has acquired 128 acres in a Fall River industrial park. Pictured here is a rendering of one of the four buildings that VMD plans to build.

North Andover-based developer VMD Companies has acquired 128 acres off Route 24 in Fall River from the city’s redevelopment authority, with plans for building a manufacturing, research, and logistics campus there. VMD closed the $13.7 million deal with Fall River last week. VMD has permits to build its “Campus at Innovation Way” there, which will consist of one 291,000-square-foot building and three 203,000-square-foot structures. The property is across from Amazon’s massive 1.4 million square foot distribution center. VMD executives Phil Down and James L. Vitas II led the effort to buy the property and line up financing on behalf of VMD, while brokerage Cushman & Wakefield is handling the leasing of VMD’s planned buildings there. — JON CHESTO

Advertisement

AUTOMOTIVE

Government investigators complete years-long probe of Ford Explorer exhaust issue

The US government’s road safety agency has closed a more than six-year investigation into exhaust odors in Ford Explorer passenger cabins, determining that the SUVs don’t have high levels of carbon monoxide and don’t need to be recalled. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it reviewed more than 6,500 consumer complaints, tested SUVs in the field, and called in automotive, medical, environmental health, and occupational safety experts before making the determination. The probe covered nearly 1.5 million Explorers from the 2011 to 2017 model years and involved complaints of sickness and crashes that involved three deaths and alleged there were 657 injuries. Many complaints came from police departments that used Explorer Police Interceptors as patrol vehicles. Meanwhile, Ford plans to cut about 3,200 jobs across Europe, following workforce reductions in the United States as the automaker slashes costs in a shift toward electric vehicles. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

MUSIC STREAMING

Spotify cutting 6 percent of workforce

Music streaming service Spotify said Monday it’s cutting 6 percent of its global workforce, becoming yet another tech company resorting to layoffs as the post-pandemic economic outlook weakens. Chief executive Daniel Ek announced the restructuring in a message to employees that was also posted online. As part of the revamp involving a management reshuffle, “and to bring our costs more in line, we’ve made the difficult but necessary decision to reduce our number of employees,” Ek wrote. Spotify reported in its latest annual report that it had about 6,600 employees, which implies that 400 jobs are being axed. Big tech companies like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google announced tens of thousands of job cuts this month as the economic boom that the industry rode during the COVID-19 pandemic waned. Ek said Stockholm-based Spotify was no different. The company’s operating costs last year were double its revenue growth, a gap that would be “unsustainable long-term” in any economic climate, but even more difficult to close with “a challenging macro environment,” he said. Spotify had benefited from pandemic lockdowns because more people had sought out entertainment when they stayed home. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

INTERNATIONAL

Monaco faulted for lax effort to stop money laundering

When a team of European inspectors visited Monaco last year, they expected to see significant progress on Prince Albert II’s pledge that the Principality would develop a robust program to stop financial crime. Instead, they found that ownership databases were largely incomplete, reports on suspicious transactions were filed months late, and authorities lacked the resources or sophistication to tackle the most complex investigations. The findings led the inspectors to give Monaco their worst effectiveness rating for the way it prosecutes money laundering and recovers assets. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CANDY

Advertisement

The talking M&Ms are sidelined after conservative backlash

M&M’s said its “spokescandies” — talking M&Ms that star in the brand’s advertisements — are taking “an indefinite pause” after recent updates to the characters stirred an online storm. “We weren’t sure if anyone would even notice” the changes to the characters in the last year, M&M’s said in a tweet Monday. “And we definitely didn’t think it would break the internet. But now we get it — even a candy’s shoes can be polarizing.” M&M’s said actor and comedian Maya Rudolph will be its new spokesperson. The change to the talking M&M’s early last year focused mainly on their shoes. Among other updates, the green M&M, a female character, switched to sneakers from high-heeled boots. Recently, M&M’s released new packaging that featured all female characters for the first time. Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson and other conservatives have railed against the changes as being “woke,” creating online backlash against the brand. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

E-COMMERCE

Amazon starts air freight service in India

Amazon is beginning air freight services in India, expanding in Asia even as slowing online sales growth prompts cost cuts elsewhere. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant began using cargo capacity in a Boeing 737-800 aircraft operated by partner Quikjet Cargo Airlines Pvt on Monday, and will begin making shipments via a second plane on Tuesday, Sarah Rhoads, vice president of Amazon Global Air, told Bloomberg News. Amazon began its air cargo service in 2016, in what was soon seen as a challenge to UPS and FedEx. Amazon Air operates out of small regional airports close to its warehouses, helping the company meet orders for one- and two-day delivery. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

LABOR

Largest strike yet in Britain as ambulance workers walk off job

Ambulance workers walked out Monday in the biggest show of industrial action by first responders since trade unions kicked off a historic series of protests against pay levels in Britain’s National Health Service. Workers from Unison, Unite, and the GMB labor groups are on strike again with the public advised to only call 999 if there’s a life-threatening situation. It’s the first time ambulance workers from all three unions have walked out on the same day. As many as 15,000 Unison ambulance workers were expected to strike, along with 5,000 NHS colleagues in Liverpool, the union said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TECHNOLOGY

Microsoft to Invest $10 Billion in OpenAI

Microsoft said Monday that it is making a “multiyear, multibillion-dollar” investment in OpenAI, the San Francisco artificial intelligence lab behind experimental online chatbot ChatGPT. The companies did not disclose the specific financial terms of the deal, but a person familiar with the matter said Microsoft will invest $10 billion in OpenAI. Microsoft had already invested more than $3 billion in OpenAI, and the new deal is a clear indication of the importance of OpenAI’s technology to the future of Microsoft and its competition with other big tech companies like Google, Meta, and Apple. — NEW YORK TIMES

FINANCE

Elliott takes large stake in Salesforce

Hedge fund Elliott Investment Management has taken a substantial activist stake in Salesforce Inc., making its move after layoffs and a deep stock swoon at the enterprise software giant. Elliott, which often pushes for strategic changes and seeks board representation, took a multibillion-dollar stake in the company, according to a person familiar with the matter. The San Francisco company had a market capitalization of $151 billion at Friday’s close, down from a peak of more than $300 billion in 2021. Earlier this month, it announced it was cutting about 10 percent of its workforce and reducing real estate holdings. — BLOOMBERG NEWS