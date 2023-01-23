Remote work saves global commuters 72 minutes a day, study finds

Working from home is saving commuters around the world 72 minutes a day, time they’re splitting between their jobs, leisure and caregiving, a new study shows.

Remote staff are saving the most time in China, where forgoing the trek to and from one's workplace is freeing up 102 minutes a day, according to the study published this month by the National Bureau of Economic Research. Serbian workers saw the smallest savings of 51 minutes, while those in the U.S. also saw a comparatively low 55 minutes spared.

The team of economists from Europe, Mexico and the U.S. - including Stanford University's Nicholas Bloom - calculated daily commute times from surveys of workers across 27 countries in the past two years.