Alton Bay Ice Runway to remain closed for 2023 due to warm winter weather

Leavitt stood beside Paul LaRochelle, a maintenance crew operator, at the shore of Alton Bay in the Facebook video. The announcement comes after unusually warm temperatures in January.

“We’ve definitely been keeping an eye on it and checking out here every two to three days,” Runway Manager Jason Leavitt said. “The temperatures are just too warm during the day and not cold enough at night.”

Alton Bay Seaplane Base and Ice Runway in New Hampshire won’t be opening this year because of warm weather, officials said in a video Saturday.

“You can see right now we’re just no where near it,” LaRochelle said in the video. “We’re lucky to possibly have two to three inches out there.”

The public-use ice runway attracts hundreds of pilots every year for its four to eight week season, making it one of the busiest airports in the state each winter, according to the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.

The runway was also closed in 2011, 2016, and 2020, LaRochelle said. He attributed the lack of ice not only to the warmer weather, but also stronger winds and higher volumes of rain, which prevent the water from solidifying.

In a normal year, Alton Bay opens in the end of January or the first week of February with 12 to 13 inches of ice, LaRochelle added.

“We’re certainly hoping for a much better season next year and we look forward to seeing everybody in 2024,” Leavitt said.

