RHODE MAP

Another poll has McKee more popular than Biden in Rhode Island

By Dan McGowan Globe Columnist,Updated January 23, 2023, 29 minutes ago
Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee, center, greeted President Biden along with National Guard officials at Quonset Point in North Kingstown last July.Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

Governor Dan McKee is still more popular than President Joe Biden in Rhode Island.

A new survey from the COVID-19 Consortium for Understanding the Public’s Policy Preferences Across States shows 44 percent of residents like the way McKee is handling the pandemic, while only 37 percent approve of the way Biden is handling it.

This marks the third time since August that McKee’s approval rating has been around 44 percent for the consortium, which has been polling gubernatorial and presidential approval ratings since April 2020. Biden has been around 37 percent in each poll.

Biden’s approval rating nationally was 39 percent; he rated higher in three New England states. Here’s a breakdown.

Connecticut: 45.1 percent

Massachusetts: 44.7 percent

Vermont: 41 percent

Rhode Island: 37.2 percent

New Hampshire: 36.7 percent

Maine: 32.9 percent

The consortium includes researchers from Harvard, Northeastern, Rutgers, and Northwestern, and has conducted 22 50-state surveys (online only) during the pandemic. The most recent survey was conducted between Dec. 22 and Jan. 17, and 437 Rhode Islanders were polled.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.

