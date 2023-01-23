Another poll has McKee more popular than Biden in Rhode Island

Governor Dan McKee is still more popular than President Joe Biden in Rhode Island.

A new survey from the COVID-19 Consortium for Understanding the Public’s Policy Preferences Across States shows 44 percent of residents like the way McKee is handling the pandemic, while only 37 percent approve of the way Biden is handling it.

This marks the third time since August that McKee’s approval rating has been around 44 percent for the consortium, which has been polling gubernatorial and presidential approval ratings since April 2020. Biden has been around 37 percent in each poll.