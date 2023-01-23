Boston will likely see snow Monday afternoon. Then another storm on Wednesday.

As low pressure, which brought the rain, moves further to the north, it’s going to rapidly pull down colder air late this morning and into the afternoon. At the same time, precipitation will blossom and snow, will be the result.

It’s another January morning with wet roads across eastern Massachusetts and some snow far to the north and west. There’s no problem getting around the area for the first half of the day, but this storm system is not done with us just yet.

Around the Worcester area by 11 a.m., there should be at least some snow developing. This will push into Greater Boston between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., and continue toward Cape Cod after 3 p.m. The guidance meteorologists review points toward a burst of heavy snow for at least a couple hours. There’s no doubt that the snow will accumulate on grassy surfaces, and we could see anywhere from 1 to 3 inches, as indicated by the map below.

Snow will accumulate in Boston this afternoon as a burst of snow occurs. Dave Epstein

How much snow ends up on your driveway or the roads remains in question. If the snow comes down heavy enough, it will overwhelm the warmth on the ground, and you will start to see slush accumulate on roads. This will slow things down and create some accidents.

A burst of heavy snow for a few hours is likely late Monday afternoon and early evening. WeatherBELL

There have already been several thousand power outages across central and northern Massachusetts. And there could be additional ones as winds will be quite brisk this afternoon due to the strengthening storm out at sea.

The snow will end between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Temperatures will be below freezing when you get up Tuesday morning, leading to frozen slush and slippery spots on untreated surfaces. There will be a lot of clouds Tuesday but also some sunshine. Temperatures will reach 35 to 40 degrees in the afternoon.

Another storm looks to arrive in Boston Wednesday afternoon. WeatherBELL

The active pattern continues with another storm arriving Wednesday afternoon.

It will be cold enough at the onset for at least a little snow — even in Boston. How quickly things change over will determine how much snow we receive. To the north and west, a plowable storm is more likely before the change to rain overnight Wednesday.

This is still an evolving storm so the rain-snow line placement and how long the snow lasts is to be determined. That system will leave the area Thursday afternoon and the weekend right now looks dry and seasonable