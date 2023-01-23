Driver collides with MBTA bus in Nubian Square; no injuries reported

A driver who was allegedly intoxicated sideswiped an MBTA bus at Nubian Square Station in Roxbury around midnight Monday, police said.
The driver, a 49-year-old woman, was unlicensed, according to the MBTA Transit Police. She failed several sobriety tests and had an open container of alcohol in her car, police said.
As the bus was turning left into the station, the woman attempted to pass on the left, causing the collision, said Richard Sullivan, superintendent of the transit police.
No injuries were reported. The woman was taken into custody and charged with operating under the influence, Sullivan said.
1/23 at 12 midnight just outside Nubian Sq. Sta. an #MBTA bus was side swipe causing damage. Operator of the vehicle, 49yo female of Boston, was unlicensed,failed several sobriety tests & had an open container of alcohol in her car. She was placed into custody. No reported injury— MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) January 23, 2023
Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.