fb-pixel Skip to main content

Driver collides with MBTA bus in Nubian Square; no injuries reported

By Kate Armanini Globe Correspondent,Updated January 23, 2023, 52 minutes ago

A driver who was allegedly intoxicated sideswiped an MBTA bus at Nubian Square Station in Roxbury around midnight Monday, police said.

The driver, a 49-year-old woman, was unlicensed, according to the MBTA Transit Police. She failed several sobriety tests and had an open container of alcohol in her car, police said.

As the bus was turning left into the station, the woman attempted to pass on the left, causing the collision, said Richard Sullivan, superintendent of the transit police.

No injuries were reported. The woman was taken into custody and charged with operating under the influence, Sullivan said.

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video