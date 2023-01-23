Driver collides with MBTA bus in Nubian Square; no injuries reported

A driver who was allegedly intoxicated sideswiped an MBTA bus at Nubian Square Station in Roxbury around midnight Monday, police said.

The driver, a 49-year-old woman, was unlicensed, according to the MBTA Transit Police. She failed several sobriety tests and had an open container of alcohol in her car, police said.

As the bus was turning left into the station, the woman attempted to pass on the left, causing the collision, said Richard Sullivan, superintendent of the transit police.