Fully loaded car carrier crashes on snow-covered N.H. highway

A fully loaded car carrier crashed off the side of Interstate 89 in Warner, N.H., amid a heavy snowstorm Monday morning, according to New Hampshire State Police.

A vehicle that had been loaded on top of the carrier rolled off after becoming dislodged following the crash, which occurred amid scattered whiteout conditions about 10:30 a.m., State Police said in a statement.

The car carrier came to a rest off the roadway to the right, the statement said, and the dislodged vehicle came to a rest in the right travel lane.