Fully loaded car carrier crashes on snow-covered N.H. highway

By Claire Law Globe Correspondent,Updated January 23, 2023, 3 minutes ago
A fully loaded car carrier crashed off the side of Interstate 89 in Warner, N.H., amid a heavy snowstorm Monday morning, according to New Hampshire State Police.New Hampshire State Police

A vehicle that had been loaded on top of the carrier rolled off after becoming dislodged following the crash, which occurred amid scattered whiteout conditions about 10:30 a.m., State Police said in a statement.

The car carrier came to a rest off the roadway to the right, the statement said, and the dislodged vehicle came to a rest in the right travel lane.

The driver of the car carrier, Alex Ferguson, 62, of Stamford, Conn., was taken to Concord Hospital for what are believed to be minor injuries, the statement said.

The state Department of Transportation had posted a reduced speed limit of 45 miles per hour on interstate highways in the area of the crash, the statement said. State Police did not say whether speed was believed to be a factor in the crash.

The right lane was shut down for several hours as the car carrier was removed by a heavy-duty wrecker service, the statement said.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact State Police Trooper Matthew Gagnon at Matthew.P.Gagnon@dos.nh.gov.

Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.

Boston Globe video