Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s storm

Areas north of the Massachusetts Turnpike and west of Interstate 495 have the best chance for accumulating snow, Simpson said, while communities closer to the coast are likely to get lesser amounts.

Wednesday’s storm is expected to be similar to recent weather events in the state, according to early models, with a mix of rain and snow in the forecast across Massachusetts, said Bill Simpson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Massachusetts residents are in for little relief from the rain and snow this week, as the departure of one storm Monday night gives way to the arrival of another on Wednesday.

Snow is expected to arrive in Western Massachusetts late Wednesday morning and in Boston by early afternoon, Simpson said.

In Greater Boston, temperatures are expected to be in the low 30s — not below freezing — so any kind of accumulation would amount to slushy surfaces during the afternoon and into the evening commute, Simpson said. But there could be some periods of accumulating snow, he said, because heavy snow could bring the temperatures down and allow for it to accumulate.

“This is still an evolving storm, so the rain-snow line placement and how long the snow lasts is to be determined,” meteorologist Dave Epstein said in his forecast about Wednesday’s storm.

Forecasters said online that Wednesday’s temperatures will be key to determining how much accumulating snow the region will see, though Western Massachusetts and areas of higher elevation will see more of the white stuff.

Early indications also show that the storm on Wednesday will be windier than Monday’s, Simpson said.

The Cape and Islands and the South Coast could see wind gusts of more than 40 miles per hour on Wednesday, and Boston could see wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour, he said.

There doesn’t appear to be a threat of flooding on Wednesday, though Morrissey Boulevard could see some coastal flooding along with the winds, but “nothing too bad,” Simpson said.

The storm is expected to bring “significant amounts of snow” to Maine and New Hampshire on Wednesday night through the first half of Thursday, forecasters said, while a mix of rain and snow is expected across southern and coastal areas of the region, the weather service said.

The precipitation will likely contribute to “hazardous” travel conditions during the Thursday morning commute, forecasters said, and gusty winds are also possible in the region, especially along the coast.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.