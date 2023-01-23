Man apprehended on murder charge in Quincy slaying

Clarke’s arraignment was slated for Norfolk Superior Court on charges including murder, home invasion, and armed robbery, according to a statement from Morrissey’s office and legal filings.

Dante Clarke, 23, of Brockton, was arrested Monday morning at a Wareham hotel, according to a statement from Norfolk DA Michael W. Morrissey’s office. It wasn’t clear if Clarke had hired a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

One of seven people charged in connection with the August fatal shooting of 32-year-old Jordan Wiggins in Quincy is slated for arraignment on murder and other counts in connection with the case, prosecutors said.

According to officials, six other people have been charged in connection with the slaying of Wiggins, who was fatally shot around 12:40 a.m. on Aug. 18 on Crown Drive.

The statement identified five other suspects charged with counts including murder as Cornel Bell Jr.; Dwayne D. Harper, 28, of Dorchester; Sheik Ramos, 28, of Boston; Derek Miranda, a 28-year-old with ties to Randolph and Dorchester who also goes by the moniker Derek Cardoso; Walter Batista, 25, of Boston.

“We are seeking information on the whereabouts of ... Miranda, Batista, and Rodriguez,” Morrissey said in an earlier statement. “If you see them, do not approach or confront them, but call 911. If you have information on their possible whereabouts, contact a Quincy Police detective at 617-745-5768 or contact a Massachusetts State Police detective at 781-830-4990.”

Two other defendants, Errianna Correia, 22, of Boston, and Kelly Lopes, 24, of Randolph, are both charged with misleading investigators, and Correia’s also charged with unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, according to authorities.

Bell and Harper both pleaded not guilty in December and were each ordered held without bail, records show. Ramos was slated for arraignment Jan. 13; arraignment results for Ramos weren’t immediately available.

