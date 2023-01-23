Man arrested for allegedly threatening McDonald’s restaurant staff with axe in Manchester, N.H.

“The store manager reported that a man had come through the drive-thru and began arguing with one of the employees,” police said in a statement. “The employee refused to serve him and the man spit on him. The man then left the area.”

Manchester police said officers first responded to the McDonalds on Hanover Street for a report of a man causing a disturbance at the drive-through window.

A man was arrested early Monday in Manchester, N.H. for allegedly threatening staff at a local McDonald’s restaurant with an axe, officials said.

Then in the predawn hours the man allegedly struck again, police said.

Advertisement

“Approximately 3 ½ hours later, police were called back to the McDonalds for a report of Criminal Threatening with an axe,” the statement said. “Arriving officers located 4 victims outside who said the same man had returned to the restaurant around 1 AM.”

The suspect was identified as Webster, N.H., resident Eric Mayville, who police said allegedly “drove up to the drive- thru window and an employee told him they were closed. He then drove around the building and when the employees went outside 15 minutes later, he was still in the parking lot. They reported that Mayville got out of his vehicle with an ax and threatened them with it. He then left the area.”

Mayville was apprehended later.

“Police spotted his car and were able to do a motor vehicle stop and take Mayville into custody without further incident,” the statement said. “Mayville is charged with Criminal Threatening and Simple Assault.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if Mayville had hired a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.