Man killed driving wrong way in crash on I-290 in Worcester, police say

The driver of a car traveling the wrong way on Interstate 290 was killed in a head-on crash with an SUV Sunday night after he first lost control of his car and crashed into the median separating the travel lanes for the highway in Worcester, officials said.

The name of the 31-year-old man driving the wrong-way while operating a 2015 Honda Accord was not available Monday morning, State Police spokesman David Procopio wrote in an e-mail.

The operator of the SUV, who was driving a 2006 Toyota Highlander, was transported to UMass Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, according to State Police said. He is 24 years old, State Police said.