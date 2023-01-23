Mass. high school where lights have been stuck on for over a year gets ‘Saturday Night Live’ call out

A high school in Wilbraham where a glitch in its energy conservation software has left the lights on, day and night, since August 2021, got a mention on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.

Minnechaug Regional High School got a shoutout on the “Weekend Update” segment anchored by Michael Che and Harvard alum Colin Jost.

“Due a computer error, a school in Massachusetts has been unable to turn off its lights for over a year and a half. The students are doing fine, but the classroom hamster has gone insane,” Jost joked in the segment. A photo of a crazed hamster sitting in heaps of cigarette butts popped up on the screen.