Medical assistant, charged last week with rape, arraigned on assault charge in 2d incident

He was released on personal recognizance and ordered to have no unsupervised access to patients and no contact with the victim, prosecutors said. He is set to go back to court Feb. 23.

Damien Knighton, 39, was arraigned on one count of indecent assault and battery in the Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said in a statement.

A medical assistant from East Boston who was charged with rape last week was arraigned Monday in connection with a new allegation of indecent assault and battery on another patient at the Back Bay health clinic where he worked, prosecutors said.

Knighton’s attorney declined to comment on the case.

The alleged incident that led to the new charge took place before the incident for which Knighton was charged and arraigned last week. A patient told prosecutors that the alleged assault occurred after he went to the MGH Back Bay Health Center on Commonwealth Avenue on Jan. 12, six days before the other incident, the statement said.

There, he was taken to an exam room where Knighton, a medical assistant at the practice, allegedly told him to take off his underwear for a skin check, according to prosecutors. Knighton allegedly examined the man’s genitals and performed a rectal exam, prosecutors said.

The patient came forward to police after hearing about Knighton’s arrest last week, prosecutors said. On Thursday, Knighton was ordered held in lieu of $5,000 bail on charges of rape and indecent assault and battery against another patient at the practice, the Globe reported.

In that case, Boston police went to the clinic Wednesday afternoon and spoke with a victim who said he was assaulted during a follow-up appointment for an injury to his shoulder and leg, prosecutors said.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden is asking any patients who think they may have been assaulted in similar circumstances to contact the Boston Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit at 617-343-4400, the statement said.

“We’re asking anyone who may now realize that they were victimized in a similar manner by this individual to contact the police,” Hayden said in a statement. “We don’t know if there are additional victims, but if there are, we hope they come forward to provide information about what happened to them.”

Officials at Massachusetts General Hospital, which operates the clinic, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday. Last week the hospital said it had placed an employee on leave pending an investigation, though it did not identify Knighton by name.

