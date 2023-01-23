fb-pixel Skip to main content

One person killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-290 in Worcester

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated January 23, 2023, 26 minutes ago

One person was killed Sunday night in a crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 290 in Worcester, State Police said.

Troopers responded to the crash on the eastbound side of I-290 shortly before 9 p.m., according to David Procopio, a State Police spokesman.

The crash is under investigation by State Police detectives and the Crime Scene and Collision Analysis and Reconstruction sections, Procopio said.

Traffic heading east on I-290 was redirected onto Exit 21 as police worked at the scene late Sunday, State Police said.

No further information was immediately available late Sunday.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.

