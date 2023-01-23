One person killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-290 in Worcester

One person was killed Sunday night in a crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 290 in Worcester, State Police said.
Troopers responded to the crash on the eastbound side of I-290 shortly before 9 p.m., according to David Procopio, a State Police spokesman.
The crash is under investigation by State Police detectives and the Crime Scene and Collision Analysis and Reconstruction sections, Procopio said.
Traffic heading east on I-290 was redirected onto Exit 21 as police worked at the scene late Sunday, State Police said.
No further information was immediately available late Sunday.
