One student hospitalized after fight among four middle-schoolers at Boston Latin Academy

Smith said police are “investigating the potential use of a dangerous sharp object in the altercation.”

The fight broke out Monday morning at the competitive exam school, and staff “responded immediately and notified BPS Safety Services to provide assistance and de-escalate the situation,” Head of School Gavin Smith said in a letter to the community.

A fight Monday among four middle school students at Boston Latin Academy resulted in one being taken to the hospital, a school official said.

The injured student was evaluated by the school nurse and Boston EMS before being taken to the hospital accompanied by a social worker, Smith said. He said the student was sent to the hospital “out of an abundance of caution” and later released.

The Boston Police Department confirmed officers responded to the school Monday morning, but no further details were immediately released.

Smith said the students involved could face discipline under the BPS Code of Conduct and “additional disciplinary action from law enforcement is also possible.”

“Violence of any kind is never acceptable at Boston Latin Academy or in any Boston Public School,” Smith wrote. “We are committed to fostering learning environments where all students feel safe, respected, and academically challenged.”

In a statement, Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper confirmed the incident is under investigation and said the school will hold assemblies this week “for the middle grades to address why mediation and seeking out trusted adults when conflicts arise are critical to de-escalating verbal and physical altercations before they happen.”

