Pedestrian struck and killed by driver who initially fled scene in Acton but later contacted police, officials say

A driver struck and killed a pedestrian Monday in Acton, fled the scene, and later contacted police, officials said.

Acton police responded at 11:45 a.m. to reports of a vehicle striking a pedestrian in the area of Concord Road near Alcott Street, authorities said. Police determined that a dark-colored van drove away in an unknown direction after hitting the victim, according to a statement from Acton police.

“Though the van initially fled the scene, it was later located when the alleged driver contacted Acton Police,” the statement said.