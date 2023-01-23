Pedestrian struck and killed by driver who initially fled scene in Acton but later contacted police, officials say

A driver struck and killed a pedestrian Monday in Acton, fled the scene, and later contacted police, officials said.
Acton police responded at 11:45 a.m. to reports of a vehicle striking a pedestrian in the area of Concord Road near Alcott Street, authorities said. Police determined that a dark-colored van drove away in an unknown direction after hitting the victim, according to a statement from Acton police.
“Though the van initially fled the scene, it was later located when the alleged driver contacted Acton Police,” the statement said.
The pedestrian was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital but later died from their injuries, police said.
Advertisement
Acton police, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section are investigating the death.
Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.