‘This seal was committed to exploring Cape Elizabeth.’ Persistent seal returns to land three times during storm

“An officer responded to the area and located the seal in the roadway enjoying the hush of a snowy winter night,” police said.

The saga began at 1:30 a.m., when police received an unusual call from a city employee who was plowing snow, officials said. He had seen a seal waddling through the Oakhurst Road neighborhood, police said in a statement.

As snow fell, one determined seal returned to land on Cape Elizabeth in Maine three times Monday morning, despite officers’ repeated efforts to return it to the ocean, police said.

The seal was released into the ocean at Fort Williams Park, but its journey was far from over.

“We did not know it at the time, but this seal was committed to his goal of exploring Cape Elizabeth,” police quipped.

At 7 a.m., the seal was again spotted ambling down Shore Road, “possibly following that delicious scent of Cookie Jar donuts being baked,” police said. An officer and passerby were able to apprehend the slippery suspect, and — once again — return it to the beach, officials said.

Nevertheless, the seal persisted: an hour later, it was spotted exploring Fort Williams Park. Again. The same officer, with the help of several citizens, was able to guide the sightseeing seal back to the ocean, police said.

“This time, the seal swam off in search of bigger and better adventures,” police said.

The seal was later found by Marine Mammals of Maine and is being assessed at a rehabilitation center, police said. But not before turning the tides on a seemingly ordinary snow day.





