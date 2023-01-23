Power outages reported, several school districts closed as stormy Monday sets in

In Boston early Monday, the storm system brought only rain. But it is expected to slowly give way to snowfall by early afternoon, with an accumulation of up to four inches expected in the city by later today, according to the weather service.

Some 5,700 customers in Middlesex, Worcester and Franklin counties were without power around 6:30 a.m. and the towns of Hubbardston, New Salem and Warwick were facing outages totaling 57 percent of customers, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

Power outages were reported in parts of Massachusetts Monday morning and some schools were closed as a powerful weather system spreads through region, bringing heavy rain, below-freezing temperatures, and concerns about a snowy evening commute.

The National Weather service warned of a “tricky AM/PM commute” throughout the region due to changing weather conditions throughout the day.

Boston Public Schools are opening as scheduled Monday. But public schools were closed in Fitchburg, Gardner, Greenfield, Leicester, Leominster, Lunenburg, North Adams, Pittsfield, Shutesbury, Winchendon, and Worcester and in the Ashburnham Westminster, Athol-Royalston, Ayer-Shirley, Gateway, Narragansett, Quabbin, and Wachusett regional school districts, according to online postings by district officials.

Also closed are school systems in Worcester and Shrewsbury.

“Forecasts have firmed up with a late morning/early afternoon changeover to snow, with some potential for icing both this morning and this afternoon,” Shrewsbury Schools Superintendent Joe Sawyer wrote in announcing Monday’s closure.

Speeds on the Massachusetts Turnpike between Westfield and the New York border were lowered to 40 miles an hour, according to MassDOT, which said it had 475 pieces of snow-fighting equipment deployed statewide around 6:50 a.m..

A winter storm warning is in effect through Monday for northern Worcester County, Franklin County, northern Berkshire County, and parts of Hampshire and Middlesex counties, according to the National Weather Service.

A less severe winter weather advisory is in effect for Boston and its immediate suburbs that will remain in effect until 9 p.m. Monday. Snowfall is expected to begin in the afternoon and result in several inches.

A coastal flood advisory has also been issued from Cape Cod to the South Shore, the weather service said.

