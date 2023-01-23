Riley Dowell, daughter of Representative Katherine Clark, due in court in connection with alleged assault, vandalism during protest

Boston police were called to the bandstand around 9:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a protest and allegedly saw a person, later identified as Dowell, spray-painting the monument with the words “NO COP CITY” and “ACAB,” the department said in a statement , which identified Dowell, who was assigned male at birth, using her birth name.

Dowell, 23, of Melrose, is charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon, destruction or injury of personal property, and damage of property by graffiti/tagging, stemming from an incident at the Parkman Bandstand, according to authorities.

Riley Dowell, the daughter of US Representative Katherine Clark, is slated for arraignment Monday in Boston Municipal Court on criminal charges stemming from a Saturday protest on Boston Common that left a police officer with facial injuries.

As Dowell was being placed under arrest, police said about 20 protesters surrounded officers and screamed profanities through megaphones, bringing nearby traffic to a standstill.

Amid the chaos, one officer was “hit in the face and could be seen bleeding from the nose and mouth,” the statement said.

Police said they later arrested a second person at the bandstand, who was identified as Andrea Colletti, 27, of Brighton, at around 10:30 p.m. Colletti allegedly tried to flee police on foot and briefly struggled with officers who apprehended her.

Colletti was charged with damage of property by graffiti/tagging, destruction or injury of personal property, and resisting arrest, the statement said. Colletti will also be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on Monday, officials said.

Clark confirmed Sunday that her daughter had been arrested in Boston.

“I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting,” Clark, the House Democratic Whip, said in a statement. “This will be evaluated by the legal system, and I am confident in that process.”

