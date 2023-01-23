Roxbury man arrested in connection with December shooting in Allston

A 31-year-old Roxbury man was arrested Monday afternoon in connection with a shooting in Allston in December, Boston police said.

Jamall Leslie was arrested at 1:09 p.m. after presenting himself at the Brighton division of Boston Municipal Court pursuant to an outstanding warrant, the statement said. Boston police had previously applied for an arrest warrant after identifying a suspect in the shooting, the statement said.

Leslie faces charges of assault with intent to murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, the statement said.