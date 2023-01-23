Roxbury man arrested in connection with December shooting in Allston

A 31-year-old Roxbury man was arrested Monday afternoon in connection with a shooting in Allston in December, Boston police said.
Jamall Leslie was arrested at 1:09 p.m. after presenting himself at the Brighton division of Boston Municipal Court pursuant to an outstanding warrant, the statement said. Boston police had previously applied for an arrest warrant after identifying a suspect in the shooting, the statement said.
Leslie faces charges of assault with intent to murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, the statement said.
Leslie was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Monday in Brighton, court records show. He is due back in court Jan. 31. His attorney could not immediately be reached for comment late Monday night.
Shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 11, officers responded to a call reporting that a person was shot near 128 Brighton Ave., the statement said, and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
The man, who was taken to a local hospital, suffered injuries that continue to be considered life-threatening, the statement said.
