Roxbury man arrested on gun, drug charges after ShotSpotter activation

A 26-year-old Roxbury man was arrested in Dorchester early Monday morning on gun and drug charges after ShotSpotter sensors alerted police to a possible shooting, officials said.
Vieris Marinez Baez was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of a large capacity feeding device, and possession of a Class B drug, according to court records and a statement from Boston police.
Marinez Baez was ordered held in lieu of $10,000 cash bail at his arraignment Monday in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court, records show. He is due back in court Feb. 23. His attorney could not immediately be reached for comment Monday night.
Police responded around 5:17 a.m. to a ShotSpotter activation near 232 Magnolia St. in Dorchester, where they saw two people walking away from the area on Columbia Road near Mascoma and Magnolia streets, the statement said.
Marinez Baez ran at the sight of officers, appearing to hold his left arm tight against his body, the statement said, and officers heard the sound of a metal object hitting the pavement.
Officers recovered a Glock 22 handgun with 15 rounds of ammunition in the magazine, the statement said, and two small plastic bags of a white powdery substance that they believed to be cocaine.
