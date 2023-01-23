See photos and videos of Monday’s snowstorm in the Boston area

fb-pixel Skip to main content

Winter arrived on Monday in Eastern Massachusetts with a significant snowstorm that brought power outages and flooding, and slowed traffic.

By Sarah Roberts Globe Correspondent,Updated January 23, 2023, 20 minutes ago
Pedestrians brace against the snow on Commonwealth Avenue on Monday.Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

After what has been an unusually mild and rainy winter for Eastern Massachusetts, the Boston area saw a significant amount of snow on Monday.

On Monday, a strong snowstorm made its way through New England and is producing heavy snowfall over Boston going into the evening.

Boston is expected to accumulate between 3 and 4 inches of snow by Monday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Four month old Rudy makes a face as his owner, Courtney Murgia, adjusts his hat on a walk in the Back Bay. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff
A plow cleared a sidewalk near a park in Watertown on Monday.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
Harvard student Eric Medeiros made a snow angel in Harvard Yard as his friends looked on.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
A dog took its human for a walk in Somerville's Assembly Square.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
A footbridge in Somerville provided a winter scene.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
A woman paused to take a photo in Assembly Square.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Pedestrians braced against the snow on Commonwealth Avenue in Boston.Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff
Students waited to cross Commonwealth Avenue. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff
Pedestrians walked through the snow.Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff
All manner of tracks, human, canine, mechanical, appeared in the snow on the Commonwealth Avenue Mall. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Sarah Roberts can be reached at sarah.roberts@globe.com.

