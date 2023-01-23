See photos and videos of Monday’s snowstorm in the Boston area

After what has been an unusually mild and rainy winter for Eastern Massachusetts, the Boston area saw a significant amount of snow on Monday.
On Monday, a strong snowstorm made its way through New England and is producing heavy snowfall over Boston going into the evening.
Boston is expected to accumulate between 3 and 4 inches of snow by Monday night, according to the National Weather Service.
See photos and videos of some views around the state.
Roads are mostly wet around the city, but notice the snow accumulating on the grassy medians. Still snowing and as dark approaches more slush will develop. pic.twitter.com/F1LZRlkLC9— Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) January 23, 2023
The wind is causing the snow the come down sideways in the #theaterdistrict in #Boston. People are using umbrellas to shield themselves from the #snowstorm. #WinterWeather pic.twitter.com/gNI442KDI1— Kim Tunnicliffe (@KimWBZ) January 23, 2023
Some very happy folks at Wachusett tonight! pic.twitter.com/PScFJbWosH— Terry Eliasen (@TerryWBZ) January 23, 2023
Current cam at Wachusett Mountain...you can see the weight of the snow on the trees pic.twitter.com/ACSgWDZTYb— Terry Eliasen (@TerryWBZ) January 23, 2023
First major snow storm of the season in Central Maine. Beautiful storm. #snow pic.twitter.com/j7CpTwPwzj— Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) January 23, 2023
The wind is causing the snow the come down sideways in the #theaterdistrict in #Boston. People are using umbrellas to shield themselves from the #snowstorm. #WinterWeather pic.twitter.com/gNI442KDI1— Kim Tunnicliffe (@KimWBZ) January 23, 2023
Route 1 Saugus barely moving. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/YjUbxkeXj9— Jason Brewer (@JBrewerBoston25) January 23, 2023
Boston looks like a snow globe today! pic.twitter.com/uxitMFMtOd— Rob Way (@RobWayTV) January 20, 2023
Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow! ❤️❄️— Boston University Alumni Association (@bualumni) January 23, 2023
(pc: https://t.co/ruCtLQtmuB) pic.twitter.com/NybSRlWcpq
Sarah Roberts can be reached at sarah.roberts@globe.com.