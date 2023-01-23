fb-pixel Skip to main content

Show us your snow photos

By Jenna Reyes Globe Staff,Updated January 23, 2023, 19 minutes ago
A Harvard student makes a snow angel in newly fallen snow in Harvard Yard.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Parts of Massachusetts could see whiteout conditions on Monday as a powerful storm bears down on New England.

We want to see what conditions are looking like where you live.

Show us your best photos of the snowstorm by filling out the form below. If you are comfortable providing your contact information, we may follow up with you.


Jenna Reyes can be reached at jenna.reyes@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jennaelaney and Instagram @jennaelaney.

