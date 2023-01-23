Storm expected to bring rain, then snow to Eastern Mass., with 1-3 inches predicted for Boston

Much of the state, aside from Southeastern Massachusetts and the Cape and Islands, is under a winter weather advisory calling for mixed precipitation, “snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze,” the weather service said.

A winter storm warning is in effect through Monday for northern Worcester County, Franklin County, northern Berkshire County, and parts of Hampshire and Middlesex counties, according to the National Weather Service.

A wet winter storm that brought snow and rain to parts of Massachusetts on Sunday night will continue into Monday and could drop a few inches of snow in the Boston area, while communities along the northern border are expected to see higher totals, forecasters said.

The heaviest snowfall is expected in the northwestern region of the state, where 8 to 10 inches could fall, while northern areas of Central Massachusetts could see between 4 and 8 inches, according to Bill Leatham, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norton.

The predicted snowfall totals taper off closer to Boston, where between 1 and 3 inches of snow are expected, Leatham said. Areas north of the city might see 2 to 4 inches, he said.

As the snow arrived Sunday evening, school districts across Western and Central Massachusetts canceled Monday classes.

Public schools were closed in Fitchburg, Gardner, Greenfield, Leicester, Leominster, Lunenburg, North Adams, Pittsfield, Shutesbury, Winchendon, and Worcester and in the Ashburnham Westminster, Athol-Royalston, Ayer-Shirley, Gateway, Narragansett, Quabbin, and Wachusett regional school districts, according to online postings by district officials.

Rain is expected to continue in the Boston area through Monday morning before changing to snow sometime between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Leatham said. Higher totals can be expected if the transition to snow happens earlier, he said.

As the snow moves in, Leatham said it could hamper the drive home from work.

“The evening commute could be slick if roads aren’t treated, and it will be tough to treat the roads with the rainfall we’re expecting,” he said.

Southeastern Massachusetts and the Cape will be spared any significant snowfall, forecasters said, but the rain will continue all day Monday.

The precipitation should be over for most of the region by the end of Monday, while some showers may linger over the Cape and Islands into Tuesday, Leatham said. Drier conditions are expected on Tuesday, he said.

Globe correspondent Jeremy C. Fox contributed to this report.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.