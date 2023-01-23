These maps show how much snow Mass. and N.H. will get from Monday’s storm

A strong winter storm is moving across New England on Monday, bringing as much as 6 inches of snow to high-elevation areas of Massachusetts and up to a foot of snow to parts of New Hampshire, forecasters said.
Heavy rain is expected to transition to snow early Monday afternoon in eastern and northeastern Massachusetts — including Boston — where forecasters anticipate total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches by 9 p.m. and wind gusts as high as 35 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.
In Hampden and eastern Hampshire counties, forecasters anticipate total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches by 5 p.m., and “ice accumulations of a light glaze,” according to the weather service.
Advertisement
The late afternoon snow could complicate the evening commute, forecasters warned.
It will be snowing across most of Massachusetts — except for some parts of Cape Cod, which will still be experiencing rain — by 4 p.m.
Forecasters warned that drivers should anticipate snow-covered roads and a “slick” late-day commute and encouraged anyone traveling on the roads to slow down and use caution while driving.
[4:35 am] Here is an approximate timeline of rain changing to snow, along with storm total snowfall, including #snow that fell overnight in northern MA. Moderate to heavy snow at times this afternoon, impacting the late day commute, with snow covered roads. #MAwx #RIwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/YzZ4eYKcnZ— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 23, 2023
In central, northern, and southern New Hampshire, forecasters said heavy snow is expected until 10 p.m. Monday night, with a possible total of 7 to 10 inches of snow or more in some areas. Local travel conditions could be “extremely dangerous,” they said.
“Steady moderate snow” and “low visibility” will be the biggest impacts, the weather service said.
“Banded snowfall is likely through the day today which will bring periods of locally heavy snowfall, leading to rapid snow accumulations and extremely dangerous travel conditions,” forecasters warned.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.