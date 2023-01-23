These maps show how much snow Mass. and N.H. will get from Monday’s storm

A strong winter storm is moving across New England on Monday, bringing as much as 6 inches of snow to high-elevation areas of Massachusetts and up to a foot of snow to parts of New Hampshire, forecasters said.

Heavy rain is expected to transition to snow early Monday afternoon in eastern and northeastern Massachusetts — including Boston — where forecasters anticipate total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches by 9 p.m. and wind gusts as high as 35 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

In Hampden and eastern Hampshire counties, forecasters anticipate total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches by 5 p.m., and “ice accumulations of a light glaze,” according to the weather service.