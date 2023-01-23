Three men indicted on charges of stealing of luxury goods worth $32,000 at Wrentham Outlets

They were previously charged in the case by criminal complaint in December 2021, according to the statement. They will appear in court at a later date.

Linworth Hayes Crawford III, 28; Ronald Patterson, 32; and Nathaniel Owens, 32, all from the Washington, D.C., area, were indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston on charges of conspiracy and transporting more than $5,000 in stolen goods, the US attorney’s office said in a statement.

Three men have been indicted for allegedly stealing around $32,000 worth of merchandise from a Gucci outlet store in Wrentham in 2021, the US attorney’s office said Monday.

In the early morning hours of Sept. 17, 2021, the three men and another unidentified person allegedly stole the goods after smashing the front door of the Gucci store in the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets, the statement said. They then allegedly drove back to the Washington, D.C., area.

Later that day, Patterson allegedly posted on his Instagram account that he had Gucci bags available for sale, the statement said, and the images of the bags appeared to be the same bags stolen during the burglary.

The men had allegedly traveled from the D.C. area the day before, the statement said, and were identified on video surveillance seeking a tire replacement tire at a Town Fair Tire in Connecticut. They were also identified on video surveillance at the Wrentham Outlets prior to the burglary in the same vehicle and clothing as seen in the Town Fair Tire footage, the statement said.

Police reports indicate the same vehicle was involved in multiple shoplifting incidents in Virginia, the statement said.





