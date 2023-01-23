UNH student killed in N.H. skiing accident dreamed of becoming a surgeon, family says

He “died unexpectedly in a skiing accident at Cannon Mountain on January 18, 2023,” the obituary said. “His friends and family remember him affectionately as someone who lived his life to the fullest. He is known by all as being someone who was funny, kind, generous, intelligent, and hard working. Ben knew no strangers and made every person feel like they were the most important person in the room.”

Bennett, his family said in an obituary posted to the Brewitt Funeral Home website , was born in Manchester, N.H. to parents Norman and Cindy Bennett.

Benjamin Joseph Bennett, the 21-year-old University of New Hampshire neuroscience student and aspiring doctor who died in a a skiing accident at Cannon Mountain in Franconia, N.H. on Jan. 18 , was remembered by family as a ”funny, kind, generous, intelligent, and hard working” person who “will be greatly missed by all who knew him.”

Cannon Mountain Ski Patrol responded to a report of a missing skier at 2:12 p.m. when his friends said they’d been separated for about an hour and a half, Gregory Keeler, a spokesperson for the mountain, said in an e-mail Saturday.

Ski Patrol found the skier in the woods off of the “Upper Ravine” trail but the man showed “no signs of life” and had suffered significant trauma, Keeler said. He did not identify Bennett by name.

Bennett was described as an experienced skier and was wearing a helmet, according to officials.

Bennett’s death at Cannon came two days after a 15-year-old was killed in a skiing accident at Gunstock Mountain in Gilford, N.H.

Bennett’s family recalled in the obituary that he was known in school as a “class clown” but was also a diligent and ambitious student.

“He graduated High School with the highest honor of Valedictorian and was extremely proud of his recent semester of college where he made all A’s in his courses,” the obituary said. “He was very proud of his work in the sterile processing unit at Portsmouth Regional Hospital where he was a supervisor and had the opportunity to watch surgeries that inspired him towards his goals of becoming a neurosurgeon.”

He was an avid outdoorsman and devoted to family as well, his relatives said.

“While he was a hard worker who was constantly working towards his dreams, he also made sure to enjoy time with his friends and family,” the obituary said. “He loved all things outdoors including sunset hikes, kayaking, biking, and skiing. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.”

In addition to his parents, the obituary said, Bennett is survived by his siblings Stacey Qualls, Julie Davis, Katie Bennett, Norman Richard “Ricky” Bennett Jr., Cami Bennett, Peter Bennett, Paul Bennett, Naomi Bennett, Jeremiah Bennett, Zachariah Bennett, and Evan Bennett; his nieces and nephews Charity Qualls, Samantha Qualls, Frederic Qualls, Landon Qualls, Jayden Tinajero; and his grandmother Louise Holdsworth.

