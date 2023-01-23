Welcome to Malden, a ‘breakfast-scented’ city

Our basement wasn’t on fire (we checked), and neither were any of our neighbors’ homes. So what, exactly, was this aroma, which smelled like it was coming from the world’s largest griddle, cooking up chocolate-chip pancakes?

My wife and I moved to Malden over the summer, and had been here for only a day or two when it first crept in through our windows: a yeasty, roast-y aroma, mysterious and pungent.

MALDEN — We noticed it right away. How could you not?

This, we would soon learn, is the signature scent of this city just north of Boston. It can hang over the Malden Center MBTA stop, sometimes greeting commuters the moment they step off the Orange Line. It migrates up Centre Street, easily sneaking into passing cars for blocks.

It’s a byproduct of Malden’s longstanding role as a supplier to the region’s restaurants, diners, and cafes with bread, coffee, cakes, and other treats enjoyed at dawn. New England’s brunch items have been assembled, baked, roasted, and packaged in Malden for generations, and a peculiar amalgam of these scents comes with this legacy: Live here long enough, locals say, and you’ll learn to either love it, or soon be leaving.

“In Malden, we don’t have to get up and drink our coffee,” said Mayor Gary Christenson. “We just open our window and sniff.”

The fragrance doesn’t suit everyone’s fancy, of course. As rapid change has come to the city — Malden demolished its City Hall in 2017 to make room for more housing and life-science companies, and in recent years became one of the state’s most diverse municipalities — newcomers are sometimes thrown off by the unique bouquet that awaits them here.

Andres Correa, master roaster at New England Coffee Company in Malden, where he has worked for 20-plus years, looks over a cooling bed of just roasted coffee beans. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

In the testing room, Mark Woods, commodities director at the New England Coffee Company in Malden, does some smelling of coffee whole beans and ground. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

“There are some people who say, ‘Can you do something about that New England Coffee?’” Christenson said. “I always change the subject. I love the smell. I think it’s unique and characteristic of our city.”

Christenson isn’t the only elected official who appreciates the ubiquitous scent.

Senator Ed Markey called it a “delicious smorgasbord” that fills the air in his hometown, a multicultural palate of scents not just from food-related factories, but also restaurants serving cuisine from around the world.

“It’s a global cornucopia, reflecting the transformation of the city,” he said.

Older Maldonians may remember a time when rubber permeated the streets of the city, the former home of the shoe-making company Converse.

Now breakfast is served.

The standout contributor is the New England Coffee Co., the half-century old factory that is the chief supplier of beans in the Northeast for Dunkin’, Marylou’s, and a host of restaurants, hotels, diners, and doughnut shops.

A short distance away is the Piantedosi Baking Co., which ships bread from coast to coast, and has been spewing the smells of freshly-cooked loaves from its industrial-sized ovens since 1975.

Between them is Hoff’s Bakery, a large commercial dessert producer, which came to town in 2016 and now adds its own whiffs of brunch treats to the breeze.

Near the Everett line, one might even catch a trace of peanut butter from the Teddie factory, floating on a northerly wind.

The Piantedosi Baking Co. has been helping make Malden smell like freshly baked bread since 1975. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The Piantedosi Baking Co. has been helping make Malden smell like freshly baked bread since 1975. Piantedosi Baking Co.

Others contribute to the sweet and savory milieu on a smaller scale, like the European bakery Bikeeny caffe, or Donut Villa Diner, a Malden mainstay that’s been baking homemade pastries in the city for more than 40 years. (In 2021, the local Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 130th anniversary with “commemorative doughnuts” from the shop).

This characteristic of the city’s air is well-known to those who run and bike on the newly-paved Northern Strand Community Trail, with people using the exercise app Strava highlighting coffee-scented segments of their journey.

Once, a user on Reddit, responding to a post that asked why the city smelled “like toast sometimes,” suggested a slogan for the community and its tapestry of smells: “Malden: A Breakfast-Scented Town.”

But if you live here long enough, some say the essence barely registers.

“I don’t even notice it anymore,” said Joe Piantedosi Jr., who grew up basking in the smells of the family-owned bakery, and now owns it. “But if I’ve been away for a while, it hits me a mile away.”

It’s a long-running joke at the factory that when the wind is right, its bready smell is a calling card for the city and the factory.

“It’s great for sales,” Piantedosi said. “I tell people, ‘If you smell the bread, just follow the aroma and come by.’”

It’s a major part of the company’s branding to this day. As I left his office earlier this month, he handed me a bread-scented candle.

For all of its benefits, Malden’s scents can also cause confusion.

Jim Kaloyanides, executive vice president of New England Coffee, remembers when development boomed around his family’s factory in the 1990s, and a Stop & Shop grocery store popped up right next door. It meant that a lot more people were suddenly being exposed to a distinct coffee fragrance they hadn’t anticipated, and at times overreact.

“Sometimes people will call the fire department and say, ‘Oh my god, there’s all this smoke billowing down the street!’” he said. “And we’ll go, ‘We’re just doing a dark roast. Don’t mind us.’”

Still, he said, the community’s response to its output of smells — rich and chocolatey when workers roast an espresso, but “lighter on the nose” while stirring up a breakfast blend — has been “by and large positive.”

And he believes it’s helped leave an impression on the city’s newest residents, who maybe didn’t quite realize just how vital it is to breakfast tables far and wide.

Whether that keeps them here or drives them away, it’s impossible to ignore.

“If you’re driving through [Malden], you might not be paying attention to the fancy buildings and the new high-rises and things,” he said. “But the smell, you remember.”

Spencer Buell can be reached at spencer.buell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerBuell.