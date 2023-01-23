Woman, 25, killed after early morning crash on I-95 in West Warwick, R.I.

A 25-year-old woman was killed after her car lost control, rolled over, and hit a tree on Interstate 95 early Monday morning in West Warwick, R.I., officials said.
Beatrice J. Batista, of Central Falls, R.I., was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, just south of Exit 24A on I-95 north, Rhode Island State Police said in a statement.
A witness told police the driver lost control of the vehicle, “possibly due to wet roadway conditions,” which then crossed onto the shoulder, where it rolled over and hit a tree, the statement said.
Batista was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to State Police, who responded to the crash with the West Warwick Fire Department shortly before 1:45 a.m.
Advertisement
The crash remains under investigation.
No further information was immediately available.
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.