fb-pixel Skip to main content

Woman, 25, killed after early morning crash on I-95 in West Warwick, R.I.

By Breanne Kovatch Globe Correspondent,Updated January 23, 2023, 25 minutes ago

A 25-year-old woman was killed after her car lost control, rolled over, and hit a tree on Interstate 95 early Monday morning in West Warwick, R.I., officials said.

Beatrice J. Batista, of Central Falls, R.I., was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, just south of Exit 24A on I-95 north, Rhode Island State Police said in a statement.

A witness told police the driver lost control of the vehicle, “possibly due to wet roadway conditions,” which then crossed onto the shoulder, where it rolled over and hit a tree, the statement said.

Batista was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to State Police, who responded to the crash with the West Warwick Fire Department shortly before 1:45 a.m.

Advertisement

The crash remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video