Woman, 25, killed after early morning crash on I-95 in West Warwick, R.I.

A 25-year-old woman was killed after her car lost control, rolled over, and hit a tree on Interstate 95 early Monday morning in West Warwick, R.I., officials said.

Beatrice J. Batista, of Central Falls, R.I., was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, just south of Exit 24A on I-95 north, Rhode Island State Police said in a statement.

A witness told police the driver lost control of the vehicle, “possibly due to wet roadway conditions,” which then crossed onto the shoulder, where it rolled over and hit a tree, the statement said.