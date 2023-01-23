Former top FBI official in New York charged with aiding oligarch

Federal prosecutors said McGonigal, 54, broke US law by agreeing to help Deripaska, who himself was indicted last year on sanctions charges, attempt to get off the sanctions list and by investigating a rival oligarch. The charges are an extremely serious and rare accusation against an FBI official, and they demonstrate that the reach of Russia’s oligarchs can extend into the heart of US law enforcement.

The former official, Charles McGonigal, who had been the special agent in charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York before he retired in 2018, had supervised and participated in investigations of Russian oligarchs, including Deripaska, the US attorney’s office in Manhattan said.

A former high-level FBI official has been indicted in New York and Washington, D.C., on charges of taking money from a former foreign intelligence service agent and conspiring to violate US sanctions on Russia by taking secret payments from a Russian oligarch, Oleg V. Deripaska, authorities said Monday.

“This is an unprecedented case, which rightly or wrongly will fuel political criticism and concern about the FBI,” said Jonathan C. Poling, a former prosecutor in the Justice Department’s national security division. “The charges demonstrate DOJ clearly intends to send a strong message, including to former officials that worked in national security fields.”

The indictment unsealed in Washington on Monday charged that McGonigal, while working for the bureau and after he retired, concealed from the FBI a relationship with a former Albanian intelligence officer from whom he received $225,000 in cash. That person became an FBI source in a criminal investigation involving foreign political lobbying that McGonigal supervised, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Michael J. Driscoll, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s New York office, said the bureau was committed to the enforcement of economic sanctions designed to protect the United States and its allies.

“Russian oligarchs like Oleg Deripaska perform global malign influence on behalf of the Kremlin and are associated with acts of bribery, extortion, and violence,” Driscoll said. “There are no exceptions for anyone, including a former FBI official like Mr. McGonigal.”

The indictment unsealed Monday in US District Court in Manhattan charges McGonigal with one count of violating US sanctions, one count of money laundering, and two conspiracy counts for what it said were attempts to aid Deripaska.

Deripaska, an aluminum magnate with ties to President Vladimir Putin of Russia, was a client of Paul Manafort, who for several months in 2016 served as Donald Trump’s campaign chairman and in 2018 was convicted of financial fraud and other crimes.

McGonigal’s lawyer, Seth D. DuCharme, said his client intends to plead not guilty when he appears in federal court in Manhattan on Monday.

“Charlie served the United States capably, effectively, for decades,” said DuCharme. “We have closely reviewed the accusations made by the government and we look forward to receiving discovery so we can get a view on what the evidence is upon which the government intends to rely.”

The indictment also charged a second man, Sergey Shestakov, 69, a former Soviet and Russian diplomat who later became a US citizen and who worked as a Russian interpreter for courts and government offices. Shestakov’s lawyer, Bennett M. Epstein, declined to comment.

McGonigal was arrested Saturday at about 2 p.m. at John F. Kennedy Airport, according to a spokesperson for the US attorney’s office in Manhattan, and Shestakov was arrested at about the same time at his home in Morris, Conn.

McGonigal’s arrest shocked former colleagues who worked closely with him. They said he primarily investigated Russian counterintelligence and espionage during his lengthy career with the FBI. McGonigal also took on extremely sensitive assignments in the intelligence community, leading an FBI team that investigated why CIA informants in China were being arrested and killed.

The charging of a former or current FBI senior executive appears to be extremely rare. In 2018, Andrew G. McCabe, the former acting and deputy director, was referred for prosecution after the Justice Department inspector general accused him of misleading investigators. But the case was eventually dropped. In 1996, a senior FBI official was charged with obstruction in connection with the deadly 1992 standoff in a remote section of Idaho called Ruby Ridge. Nearly two years earlier, the acting FBI director and his deputy, along with another official in charge of counterintelligence, were indicted on conspiracy charges. The charges were the first time an FBI director or former bureau executive had been charged criminally.