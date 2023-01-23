Focus on Bar Harbor cruise ship clash overlooks environmental impact

I was disappointed with Thomas Farragher’s commentary on the controversy over cruise ships in Bar Harbor, Maine (“Barred Harbor,” Page A1, Jan. 16). Nowhere was the environmental impact of large cruise ships mentioned.

Farragher seemed to limit his focus to the merchants’ economic interests vs. the concerns of others about overcrowding a small town.

The growing presence of large polluting cruise ships in the waters of a National Park region raises serious environmental concerns, as does the history of flouting existing environmental regulations by some cruise companies.