EMass boys’ basketball: A 28-point outburst from TechBoston’s Aljun Brown headlines Players of the Week

Ryder Frost, Beverly — The 6-foot-6-inch forward controlled every aspect of wins over Salem (74-40), Marblehead (64-57), and Everett (73-59) with averages of 18.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 7 assists.

Aljun Brown, TechBoston — The senior captain led the way with 28 points in a 70-57 win at Springfield Putnam on Saturday, following up a 14-point outing in Tuesday’s 84-47 win over O’Bryant.

Matt Gaffney, Malden Catholic — The sophomore dropped 18 points in a 61-49 win over Saint John’s of Shrewsbury, then scored 18 again in a 67-52 win at St. John’s Prep.

Omri Merryman, St. Mary’s — The senior captain averaged 18 points and 7 rebounds per game in wins over Burke (64-57) and Arlington Catholic (103-67).

St. Mary’s Omri Merryman eyed the basket for an 18 point average over two wins last week. Carlin Stiehl

Sean O’Leary, Franklin — The junior forward averaged 21.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 3 assists in wins over Canton (57-52) and Attleboro (67-47).

Mike Wilkinson, Wakefield — Averaging 23.3 points per game on the season, the senior provided 20 points and five rebounds in Tuesday’s narrow 54-52 win over Winchester, then led the Warriors (9-1) with 20 points in a 56-42 win over Burlington Friday.