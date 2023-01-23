fb-pixel Skip to main content
BOYS' BASKETBALL: PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass boys’ basketball: A 28-point outburst from TechBoston’s Aljun Brown headlines Players of the Week

By Nate Weitzer Globe Correspondent,Updated January 23, 2023, 26 minutes ago
Aljun Brown was good for 42 combined points in a pair of wins for TechBoston.Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Aljun Brown, TechBoston — The senior captain led the way with 28 points in a 70-57 win at Springfield Putnam on Saturday, following up a 14-point outing in Tuesday’s 84-47 win over O’Bryant.

Ryder Frost, Beverly — The 6-foot-6-inch forward controlled every aspect of wins over Salem (74-40), Marblehead (64-57), and Everett (73-59) with averages of 18.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 7 assists.

Beverly’s Ryder Frost averaged better than 18 points in three wins last week.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Matt Gaffney, Malden Catholic — The sophomore dropped 18 points in a 61-49 win over Saint John’s of Shrewsbury, then scored 18 again in a 67-52 win at St. John’s Prep.

Omri Merryman, St. Mary’s — The senior captain averaged 18 points and 7 rebounds per game in wins over Burke (64-57) and Arlington Catholic (103-67).

Advertisement

St. Mary’s Omri Merryman eyed the basket for an 18 point average over two wins last week.Carlin Stiehl

Sean O’Leary, Franklin — The junior forward averaged 21.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 3 assists in wins over Canton (57-52) and Attleboro (67-47).

Mike Wilkinson, Wakefield — Averaging 23.3 points per game on the season, the senior provided 20 points and five rebounds in Tuesday’s narrow 54-52 win over Winchester, then led the Warriors (9-1) with 20 points in a 56-42 win over Burlington Friday.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video