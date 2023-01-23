LIV Golf not returning to Massachusetts in 2023

The LIV Golf League released it schedule for 2023 and it is not returning to Massachusetts.
The International in Bolton hosted the LIV Sept. 2-4 last year, in which Dustin Johnson won in a playoff.
Three Donald Trump courses are on the LIV schedule, which includes a tournament at Orange County National in Orlando, Fla., March 31-April 2, a week before the Masters.
Greg Norman, whose leadership and controversial poaching of PGA Tour players has been lambasted by some of golf’s biggest stars, including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, had his positioned strengthened.
Sports Illustrated reported that Majed Al-Sorour will depart his role as managing director of LIV Golf, although he will be one of seven members of the board of directors.
Advertisement
Norman, 67, has more autonomy to run the league, which begins play in Mexico Feb. 24-26.