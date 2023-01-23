New Mission’s Joseph Jackson banks in buzzer-beating 3-pointer to back up his coach’s confidence

So when junior Joseph Jackson’s backboard-hitting, buzzer-beating 3-pointer dropped over Jenkins, a former Titan, Smith’s strategy proved prescient.

“No, no, no timeouts,” Smith said. “We’re on the road, we’re going for the win.”

After TechBoston senior Hassan Jenkins made a late free throw to put the Bears up, 59-58, Monday evening, New Mission head coach Malcolm Smith didn’t feel the need to draw up a play.

“It felt very surreal. It all went silent,” Smith said. “And then everything erupted. I was ecstatic.”

The Bengals (9-3) had to work back from an eight-point deficit entering the fourth quarter, tying the game with under 2:40 to play, moments after their leading scorer, junior Lawrence Davis, fouled out following an 11-point, 9-rebound, and 7-assist performance.

But freshman Malik Adamson stepped up, scoring eight of his team-leading17 points in the fourth quarter. Adamson, a 5-foot-7-inch guard who doesn’t turn 14 until February, has been one of Smith’s more reliable options.

“He’s a bulldog,” Smith said. “He’s just really taken over the scoring for us as of late . . . he’s the toughest kid on our team.”

Jenkins, who started for New Mission last season, transferred to the play for the Bears (8-3), injecting more meaning into the rivalry between the leaders of the North (TechBoston) and South (New Mission) divisions in the Boston City League.

“There was a lot riding, we’ve been rivals with them for the last seven years,” Smith said.

Putting personal rivalries aside, Smith was just happy with the way his team responded on the road.

“They pulled it together,” he said. “They held each other accountable and finally showed some leadership in a variety of ways.”

Braintree 58, Durfee 48 — Coach Bob Crook logged his 400th career victory in a nonleague home win for the Wamps (4-7).

Burke 70, Latin Academy 61 — Jaeden Roberts scored 22 and Matt Drayton added 15 to propel the 15th-ranked Bulldogs (9-2) to a second-half comeback in a Boston City League win over No. 17 Latin Academy (9-2), which was led by Brennan Shapiro’s 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Diman 76, South Shore Voc-Tech 48 — Sam Perry (24 points) and Jack Libera (11 points) highlighted a Mayflower road win for the Bengals (4-8). Jesse Lyons chipped in 12 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists for South Shore (4-8).

Foxborough 73, Stoughton 50 — Alex Penders was everywhere, finishing with 21 points, 16 rebounds, 5 blocks, and 4 assists as the Warriors (7-5) secured a Hockomock Davenport win. Ryan Kelley added a career-high 14 points and grabbed six boards, while Jarred Daughtry led Stoughton (2-6) with 15 points.

Innovation Academy 69, Prospect Hill 55 — The Red Tailed Hawks (4-3) picked up a nonleague win at home with contributions from Jaydis Gonzalez (22 points), Derrick Twum (21 points), and Lansana Kaimachiande (12 points, 12 rebounds).

Girls’ basketball

Diman 53, Sturgis East 10 — Lizzy Kinnane scored 15 points and Evey Fernandes added 14 as the Bengals (8-2) won a nonleague matchup.

Durfee 46, Fairhaven 24 — Thirteen points from Mya Hayes-Paulette and strong defense handed the Hilltoppers (10-2) a nonleague home win.

New Bedford 47, Somerset Berkley 41 — Lexi Thompson (15 points) was joined in double digits by Vanessa Bucha (12) and Zaria Anderson (10) as the Whalers (7-3) picked up a nonleague home win.

Westport 52, Wareham 29 — Korynne Holden (20 points, 3 rebounds, 6 steals) and Leah Sylvain (15 points, 3 assists, 4 steals) powered the Wildcats (8-1-0) to a nonleague road win.

Eamonn Ryan can be reached at eamonn.ryan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @eamonn_ryan41.