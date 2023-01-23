Single-game Red Sox tickets for March through early June go on sale Friday

Single-game tickets for Red Sox games through June 4 will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. You can purchase at redsox.com.
The team opens the 2023 season March 30 at Fenway Park with an American East League matchup against the Baltimore Orioles. 33 games will be available for purchase, including series with the Blue Jays, Mariners, and Rays.
Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased for all seating areas inside Fenway.
The Red Sox also announced the special events and giveaways schedule through June 4. Highlights include a Red Sox schedule magnet on Opening Day, Boston Strong t-shirts on the 10-year anniversary of the 2013 Boston Marathon on April 17, and a postgame drone show on May 17.
Here’s the full giveaway schedule:
- March 30: All fans will receive a Red Sox Schedule magnet
- April 3: The first 7,500 fans in attendance will receive a Carita “11″ jumbo necklace
- April 14: The first 7,500 fans in attendance will receive a City Connect belt bag
- April 17: All fans will receive a ‘Boston Strong 617′ T-shirt in honor of the 10-year anniversary of the 2013 Boston Marathon
- May 2: The first 7,500 fans in attendance will receive a Pedro Martinez T-shirt
- May 12: Postgame drone show
- May 31: The first 7,500 fans in attendance will receive a 2013 World Championship Bobble