Single-game Red Sox tickets for March through early June go on sale Friday

Single-game tickets for Red Sox games through June 4 will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. You can purchase at redsox.com.

The team opens the 2023 season March 30 at Fenway Park with an American East League matchup against the Baltimore Orioles. 33 games will be available for purchase, including series with the Blue Jays, Mariners, and Rays.

Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased for all seating areas inside Fenway.