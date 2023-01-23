Sean Payton completes interview with Panthers for head coaching vacancy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers interviewed Sean Payton for their coaching vacancy on Monday.

Panthers owner David Tepper has also interviewed Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, former Colts head coach Frank Reich, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, former Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell and Steve Wilks, who was the team’s interim head coach this season, for the job.

Payton, 59, is drawing plenty of interest from NFL teams with head coaching openings, including the Broncos.