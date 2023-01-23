Shorthanded Celtics don’t have enough in once again losing to Magic

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown had 26 points apiece to lead the Celtics, who were without Marcus Smart (ankle), Robert Williams (knee management), and Malcolm Brogdon (personal reasons).

On Monday night, Orlando used its speed and athleticism to cause fits for the undermanned Celtics and ultimately rolled to a 113-98 win that snapped Boston’s nine-game winning streak. Boston finishes this season with a 1-3 record against the Magic. It has gone 34-10 against the rest of the NBA.

ORLANDO — The Celtics have spent most of this season rolling over one opponent after another. And then there have been the games against the Magic.

Tatum left the game after appearing to suffer a rib injury about five minutes into the third quarter. Boston led by 2 points and the time, and when Tatum returned four minutes later, the Magic had roared to an 86-73 lead.

Tatum helped lead a quick comeback, however, and Boston pulled within 97-95 on his 3-pointer with 6:20 left in the fourth quarter. But the Magic then seized control with a 10-0 run that was capped by a Markelle Fultz layup, and Boston was never a threat again.

Rookie Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 23 points. Orlando shot 51.2 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from the 3-point line.

Observations from the game:

▪ Much like in Saturday’s win over the Raptors, the Celtics had a sluggish start Monday. The Magic got to the basket with ease for much of the first half and converted some crafty finishes upon arrival.

Boston’s personnel certainly made it more doable. Blake Griffin started in place of Williams. Then Luke Kornet struggled to deter Orlando’s drives to the rim. Magic guard Cole Anthony was particularly effective during one stretch late in the first when he converted four layups over four minutes.

▪ Tatum’s gotten better at drawing fouls in the paint. It’s partly due to his strength and aggression, but his craftiness plays a role, too. On one second-quarter drive he saw his defender’s arms had come down a bit and quickly extended his own arms as he went up for a shot.

▪ The Magic entered the night just 17-29 this season, but for whatever reason they have a noticeable swagger when they face the Celtics. They rolled to a 43-29 lead behind their fast-breaking, free-flowing offense, the highlight coming when the 6-foot-1-inch Anthony soared in and converted a one-handed alley-oop.

▪ Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla prefers to let his team play through adversity rather than calling timeouts, but when Orlando pushed ahead by 14 points, he had little choice. There’s no way to know if this break was the reason for Boston’s bounce-back, but it certainly didn’t hurt.

Boston needed just four minutes to unspool a 16-1 surge that was capped by three strong finishes by Tatum, who’d theretofore had a very quiet night.

▪ Magic forward Jonathan Isaac checked in with seven minutes left in the first quarter, his first appearance since suffering a left knee injury in August 2020. Isaac missed an awkward layup before converting a nice turnaround jumper and a putback in four first-half minutes. He ended with 10 points 3 rebounds, and 2 steals in 10 minutes of action.

▪ Sam Hauser has been in a real slump the last two months, but he took advantage of his opportunity Monday. After falling out of the rotation the last two games he once again got first-quarter minutes and found a rhythm as the game progressed. His pull-up jumper and 3-pointer early in the fourth helped ignite Boston.

▪ Mfiondu Kabengele received a rare stint to start the fourth quarter. He committed a pair of fouls and had a rebound during his five minutes.

