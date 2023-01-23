fb-pixel Skip to main content
NFL

Tom Brady tells Jim Gray he’s still undecided what he’s going to do when it comes to 2023

By Staff and wire reportsUpdated January 23, 2023, 1 hour ago
Jim Gray tried to get Tom Brady to spill his plans for 2023, but the quarterback wasn't having it.Charles Krupa

If you are wondering what Tom Brady will do next season, you’re not alone. He isn’t even telling his pal Jim Gray.

On Monday’s edition of the “Let’s Go!” Podcast, Gray asked the quarterback about his future.

“If I knew what I was going to [expletive] do I would’ve already [expletive] done it,” he told Gray. “I’m taking it a day at a time.”

“I sense you’re antagonized by the question,” Gray responded with what sounded like levity. “It’s only the question that everybody wants to hear.”

“I appreciate you asking,” Brady replied with a light tone. “Thank you.”

“I can tell,” said Gray.

Advertisement

The two then laughed.

Brady and the Bucs were eliminated by the Cowboys in an NFC wild-card contest earlier this month.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video