Tom Brady tells Jim Gray he’s still undecided what he’s going to do when it comes to 2023

If you are wondering what Tom Brady will do next season, you’re not alone. He isn’t even telling his pal Jim Gray.
On Monday’s edition of the “Let’s Go!” Podcast, Gray asked the quarterback about his future.
“If I knew what I was going to [expletive] do I would’ve already [expletive] done it,” he told Gray. “I’m taking it a day at a time.”
“I sense you’re antagonized by the question,” Gray responded with what sounded like levity. “It’s only the question that everybody wants to hear.”
“I appreciate you asking,” Brady replied with a light tone. “Thank you.”
“I can tell,” said Gray.
The two then laughed.
Tom Brady on his future, via his podcast: pic.twitter.com/fFAq8HOS6d— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 24, 2023
Brady and the Bucs were eliminated by the Cowboys in an NFC wild-card contest earlier this month.