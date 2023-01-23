Winsor School’s Meg Madison repeats as state’s Gatorade girls’ cross-country athlete of the year

For the second straight year, The Winsor School’s Meg Madison was named the state’s Gatorade girls’ cross-country athlete of the year.
The junior from Newton continued to accumulate accolades this fall, capturing a second consecutive Eastern Independent League title and the New England Prep School Track and Field Division 1 individual crown.
On the national stage, Madison placed sixth in the Champs Sports Northeast Regional Championships and 27th at the Champs Sports National Championships.
“Meg Madison showcased an even better version of the competitor she was in winning the award last year, capturing the NEPSTA Division 1 title and producing a pair of impressive efforts at Van Cortlandt Park in New York, including the Champs Sports Northeast Regional,” said Erik Boal, an editor for DyeStat.com. “She advanced to a national final for the second time in her career.”
The two-time cross-country Globe All-Scholastic has a 3.72 GPA, is a volunteer coach for YES Kids, and is a committee member for Party with a Purpose, a fundraiser supporting the Boston Children’s Hospital Miracle Network
Madison was also the EIL MVP in lacrosse last spring, recording 82 goals and 54 assists en route to an All-Scholastic selection.