Winsor School’s Meg Madison repeats as state’s Gatorade girls’ cross-country athlete of the year

For the second straight year, The Winsor School’s Meg Madison was named the state’s Gatorade girls’ cross-country athlete of the year.

The junior from Newton continued to accumulate accolades this fall, capturing a second consecutive Eastern Independent League title and the New England Prep School Track and Field Division 1 individual crown.

On the national stage, Madison placed sixth in the Champs Sports Northeast Regional Championships and 27th at the Champs Sports National Championships.