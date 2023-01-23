Trial against Hells Angels set to start in Spain

MADRID (AP) — The trial of a former leader of the Hells Angels in Europe is set to start on Monday in Madrid.

German national Frank Hanebuth is being tried alongside 46 alleged international collaborators for running a chapter of the motorcycle club on the Spanish resort island of Mallorca that was allegedly involved in organized crime.

Spanish prosecutors are seeking a 13-year prison sentence for him on charges of membership in a criminal organization, money laundering and illegal possession of firearms. They also are demanding a $4.5 million (4.2 million-euro) fine for the money laundering charge.