How to watch 2023 Oscar-nominated films for best picture

Here’s a look at the films nominated for best picture, what Globe critics have had to say about them, and where you can watch them now.

The 2023 Oscar nominations have been announced , with “Everything Everywhere All at Once” grabbing 11 nominations.

“Titanic” came to mind often while Odie Henderson was watching “Avatar: The Way of Water,” in theaters Dec. 15. Not only does Cameron stage the film’s climax in a large, sinking ship, he casts Kate Winslet as Ronal, the pregnant queen of the aquatic Metkayina people. Read the review.

How to watch: “Avatar: The Way of Water” is in theaters. Disney hasn’t yet announced when the film will be available to stream.

‘All Quiet on the Western Front’

“All Quiet on the Western Front” is a German film based on the 1928 book by Erich Maria Remarque, and tells the story of a young German soldier in the trenches in WWI. Globe film critics did not review this movie.

How to watch: You can stream “All Quiet on the Western Front” on Netflix.





‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ | ★★

Mark Feeney wrote that “The Banshees of Inisherin” has a sequel-ish relationship to “In Bruges” (2008): same stars, Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, same writer-director, Martin McDonagh. There’s a further, sort-of connection: irresistible scenery. Instead of late-medieval architecture, “Banshees” offers stark windswept beauty. But that’s it for resemblance. Read the review.

How to watch: “The Banshees of Inisherin” is still in a limited number of theaters. It’s also streaming on HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. It’s also available to rent for about $4 on YouTube, Apple TV, Google Play Movies, and Vudu.





‘Elvis’ | ★★½

When “Elvis” is good, it’s quite good, in an awful sort of way, writes Feeney. When it’s awful, it’s quite awful, in an entertaining sort of way. The movie can’t make up its mind if it’s chronicling a struggle for the soul of America or if it’s just a tabloid schlockfest. Not that the two are mutually exclusive, especially where Elvis is concerned. Read the review.

How to watch: “Elvis” is streaming on HBO Max, Hulu, Apple TV and YouTube.





‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ | ★★★½

As a title, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” qualifies as truth in advertising. This is movie as inundation. It’s daring, dashing, often delirious. Feeney calls it is a true one-of-a-kind — when was the last time you saw one of those? — a blend of comedy, sci-fi, domestic drama, immigrant saga, roller-coaster ride (of the cinematic sort), and star vehicle. Read the review.

How to watch: “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is streaming on Paramount+, Showtime, and Showtime Anytime.





‘The Fabelmans’ | ★★★★

Henderson wrote that “The Fabelmans” is a semi-autobiographical love letter to movies written by the man who inspired more than one nostalgic ode to the cinema, Steven Spielberg. But all is not hearts and flowers. Anyone familiar with Spielberg’s work knows of his penchant for exploring divorced families. The director’s own parents split, but the screenplay by Spielberg and Tony Kushner provides a deeper reason for his consistent return to that subject. Read the review.

How to watch: “The Fabelmans” is still in theaters. While you can rent it for about $20 on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and Vudu, the movie is not currently part of any streaming subscription services.





‘TÁR’ | ★★★

This is Todd Field’s first movie since “Little Children” (2006), writes Feeney. “TÁR” is ambitious, unusual, forceful, and ultimately frustrating, an emotional epic that’s also a nose-against-the-glass view of classical music and unconventional take on the #MeToo movement in that world. Read the review.

How to watch: You can rent “TÁR” for about $5 on YouTube, Apple TV, and Vudu. The movie is not currently included in any streaming subscription services.





‘Top Gun: Maverick’ | ★★½

In the original “Top Gun,” you will recall (or maybe not — 36 years is a long time), Tom Cruise played hot-shot Navy fighter jock Lieutenant Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, tearing it up at the Navy’s Top Gun flight school, in San Diego. In the sequel, Feeney writes, the Maverick is still on active duty and still flying. Read the review.

How to watch: “Top Gun: Maverick” is streaming on Paramount +. It can also be rented on a number of streaming services including Apple TV, Google Play Movies, and Vudu.





‘Triangle of Sadness’ | ★½

Early on in the film, writer-director Ruben Östlund flags the viewer that the grotesque, heartless, and narcissistic behavior of the characters in “Triangle” is representative of human nature generally. So, writes Feeney, fasten your seat belt — or life jacket, since much of the film is set on a luxury cruise — and consider yourself warned. Read the review.

How to watch: You can rent “Triangle of Sadness” for about $6 on YouTube, Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and Vudu. The movie is not currently included in any streaming subscription services.

‘Women Talking’ | ★★★★

Henderson writes that “Women Talking” is full of phenomenal acting by a group of actors at the top of their game. There are a lot of characters here, but even the most minor are given moments to shine. The only misstep is the cinematography, which feels intentionally ugly, desaturated to a rather irritating degree. Read the review.

How to watch: “Women Talking” is still in theaters. The movie is not currently available to be streamed.

Leah Becerra can be reached at leah.becerra@globe.com. Follow her on twitter @LeahBecerra.