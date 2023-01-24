Fall in love with this Bundt pan

The Floral Heart Bundt from Nordic Ware, a sculptured, heart-shaped pan patterned with intricate flowers. Nordic Ware

There are always new seasonal Nordic Ware pans featuring designs that are both amazing and amusing. There have been bunnies for Easter, a haunted house for Halloween, and seashells for summer baking. In celebration of Valentine’s Day, the company designed the Floral Heart Bundt, an elaborate heart-shaped pan patterned with intricate flowers. It creates a gorgeous cake that requires only a glaze. The pan has a 6-cup capacity and is cast aluminum and nonstick, like other Nordics ($40). There are two other heart-shaped choices as well — the Tiered Heart Bundt that has a 12-cup capacity and bakes a large tiered cake with scalloped edges, and another for tiered cakelets that produces six cute minis. These could be decorated with colorful glazes and sprinkles (both are $36). Whether you bake with a mix or from scratch, the pans let a baker of any skill create confections that will elicit a wow! Available at nordicware.com. Floral Heart and Tiered Heart Bundt pans are also available at Williams Sonoma (both $44.95), williams-sonoma.com.