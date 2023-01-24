At home with hard cider

Artifact Cider Project produces craft hard ciders using Northeast apples and cutting-edge cidermaking techniques. The ciders have complex flavors and cryptic names like No New Friends and Wolf at the Door. Cofounders Soham Bhatt and Jake Mazar late last year launched a spin-off brand based on one of the company’s products, Feels Like Home Classic — a fruity, unfiltered hard cider aged on rum-soaked oak — and also used the cozy name for the new line. Feels Like Home now has three additional easy-drinking flavors: Blueberry, sweet and aromatic from fresh blueberries with a tart finish; Double Rum, hefty, golden and fruity, with scents of oak, allspice and almonds; and Extra Juicy, amber gold with complex layers of tropical fruits, tea, and more. As for the name, Bhatt, who is also the head cider maker, says it was inspired by the feeling of being at home in his apple storehouse, among ripe apples and burnished wooden crates in the peace and quiet after the fall harvest. “But that is home to a cidermaker, and home can be anywhere . . . that feeling of being in a place that home means to you,” he says. 4-12 ounce cans, $10; 8-pack, $17 (Extra Juicy is sold only in the 8-pack). Available at Artifact Cider’s taproom a 438 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, 617-714-4076; Porter Square Wine & Spirits, 13 White St., Cambridge, 617-547-3110; Blanchards Wines & Spirits, 418 Lagrange St., West Roxbury, 617-327-1400; Total Wine & More, 87 Boston Worcester Turnpike, Shrewsbury, 508-363-3690, and many more wine and spirit shops across the state, or go to artifactcider.com.