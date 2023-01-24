Jennifer Coolidge will be the Hasty Pudding’s 2023 Woman of the Year

The celebration will be held Feb. 4, starting at 1:45 p.m. with a parade through Harvard Square. The ticketed portion of the event is scheduled at 7 p.m. in the historic Farkas Hall.

Coolidge, 61, has had a career resurgence, recently winning a Golden Globe and an Emmy for her star turn as Tanya McQuoid in HBO’s “White Lotus.” In 2022, she also costarred in the spooky Netflix series, “The Watcher.”

Jennifer Coolidge is the Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ 2023 Woman of the Year, the troupe announced Tuesday.

“We know our Pudding Pot will look phenomenal alongside her new Golden Globe, and we swear we won’t whisk her away to a palazzo in Palermo,” Hasty Pudding producer Sarah Mann said in a statement, a reference to “White Lotus.”

Coolidge, a Norwell native and Emerson College alum, boasts a lengthy resume, including comedies “Legally Blonde,” “American Pie,” and “Best in Show.” Her memorable film lines (“I’m taking the dog, dumbass”) and impressions of her nasal vocal delivery have taken over social media. The star recently joined TikTok, racking up more than 860,000 followers in just four days.

“Her glittering personality and comedic presence are so Pudding,” Maya Dubin, coordinator of Man and Woman of the Year, said in a statement. “We know she’ll fit right into the Pudding’s musical spectacular, though she’ll still have to earn her Pudding Pot on stage.”

Past honorees for the Woman of the Year event, established in 1951, include Meryl Streep, Kerry Washington, Sandra Bullock, and most recently, Jennifer Garner, the statement said.

Each year, the honoree is paraded around Harvard Square in costume before a celebratory roast, skits, and the presentation of the coveted golden pudding pot. The event will conclude with the opening night performance of Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ 174th production, “Cosmic Relief.”

The theatrical troupe will host Man of the Year event on Feb. 2, this year honoring Bob Odenkirk.

Tickets for the Woman of the Year eventcost for $252. Priority tickets, which include access to a VIP reception and souvenirs, are listed for $502.

