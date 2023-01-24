fb-pixel Skip to main content
SEASONAL RECIPES

Recipe: Toasted cheese gets a little pizzazz with this open-faced sharp cheddar and olive number

By Lisa Zwirn Globe Correspondent,Updated January 24, 2023, 1 hour ago
Open-Faced Toasted Cheese with OlivesKaroline Boehm Goodnick for The Boston Globe

Serves 2

If you're craving a melted or grilled cheese sandwich but want something with a little more pizzazz, try grating the cheese and mixing it with olives and sauteed onion and bell peppers. Pack the cheese mixture on top of thickly sliced, toasted, hearty whole-wheat bread, or a whole-grain loaf or sourdough. To melt the cheese, slide the open-faced sandwiches under a broiler. Centuries-old Welsh Rarebit (or Rabbit), is similar; a heated mixture of cheddar, beer, Worcestershire sauce, and English powdered mustard is spread on toast and then broiled. The recipe here is even easier. Pair the sandwiches with a salad or soup for a satisfying supper.

1tablespoon olive oil
1small onion, finely chopped
½small red bell pepper, cored, seeded, and coarsely chopped
10 green or black pitted olives in brine (or a combination), chopped
4ounces sharp cheddar cheese, grated (about 2 cups)
½tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
Black pepper, to taste
2large 1-inch-thick slices whole-wheat, whole-grain, or sourdough bread

1. Turn on the broiler. Have on hand a small rimmed baking sheet that will hold the bread slices in one layer.

2. In a skillet over medium heat, heat the oil. Add the onion and bell pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 8 to 10 minutes or until the onion turns lightly golden. Transfer to a bowl and cool to room temperature.

3. Add the olives, cheese, Worcestershire, and a generous grind of black pepper. Stir well.

4. Toast the bread until golden brown on both sides. Transfer to the baking sheet. Pack the cheese mixture on the slices, pressing down slightly so it stays together.

5. Broil the sandwiches for about 5 minutes, checking them often so they do not burn, or until the cheese is melted and sizzling.

Lisa Zwirn

Lisa Zwirn can be reached at lzwirn9093@gmail.com.

