12-year-old boy arrested on gun possession charge in Dorchester, police say

“The suspect could be seen clutching his waist area and discarding a firearm,” the statement said. “Officers apprehended the 12-year-old suspect and recovered the firearm, which was determined to be a 9mm, loaded with one round in the chamber and six rounds in the magazine.”

In a statement, Boston police said officers were called around 1:51 p.m. Monday to the area of 205 Stratton St. for a report of a stolen motor vehicle. The 12-year-old passenger allegedly exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot as police arrived, officials said.

Boston police on Monday arrested a 12-year-old boy for alleged gun possession and a 16-year-old boy for allegedly receiving a stolen car in Dorchester, authorities said.

Advertisement

Police said the 12-year-old was charged with delinquent to wit, unlawful possession of a firearm; delinquent to wit, unlawful possession of ammunition; and delinquent to wit, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm.

In addition, a 16-year-old who was behind the wheel of the car at the time of the traffic stop was arrested on charges of delinquent to wit, receiving stolen motor vehicle; and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, officials said.

Both juveniles are expected to be arraigned in the juvenile session of Dorchester District Court, authorities said.

Boston police said in response to a Globe inquiry in October that there were 102 juvenile gun arrests between January and October 2022, far outpacing the entire calendar years of 2019 when there were 36 such arrests, 2020 when there were 48, and 2021 when there were 67.

Police Commissioner Michael A. Cox said last year that the prevalence of guns among kids and teenagers was concerning, and stressed that reducing youth gun violence would only be possible through collaboration with schools, families, and community members.

“Especially when we talk about the impact of COVID, our young people are at a time in their lives when they’re the most emotional and volatile they could be, at the same time that there’s a lack of resources to give them the direction and structure that might keep them out of harm’s way,” Cox said in a November interview. “That is a complicated issue ... and not something police can handle on our own.”

Advertisement

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.