3 arrested following Allston smoke shop robbery

Kaylee O’Connor, was arraigned Monday in the Brighton division of Boston Municipal Court on charges of unarmed robbery, assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, receiving stolen property, possession of a Class D controlled substance, underage possession of liquor, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, prosecutors said in a statement released Tuesday.

An 18-year-old Lynn woman had her bail on prior charges revoked after she was arrested for allegedly robbing an Allston smoke shop Sunday of over $500 and cannabis products before assaulting a police officer, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office said.

Also arrested were Angelo Jones-Saucer, 18, of Boston, and a juvenile boy who was not identified due to his age, the statement said.

Jones-Saucer who was taken to the hospital after telling police he had ingested cocaine. He will be arraigned at a later date on charges similar to O’Connor’s, the statement said.

The boy, who was released to his mother’s custody, will be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court, according to the release.

Judge Stephen McClenon revoked O’Connor’s bail from a previous case and set her new bail at $2,000. He also ordered that she stay away from Fast Eddie’s Smoke Shop on Harvard Street stay away from her co-defendants, and remain sober, according to the statement.

Boston police responded to a reported robbery at the shop just before 2 p.m. Sunday, according to Assistant District Attorney Daniel Addady. An employee told police that two men and one woman robbed the store of $506 in cash, a pair of “large bongs,” a container of CBD tablets, and a “mason jar containing cannabis,” according to the release.

An employee at Fast Eddie’s, who declined to give his name, said in a phone call Tuesday afternoon the stolen mason jar would have contained hemp flower containing CBD, not THC-rich cannabis. Hemp, which contains less than 0.3 percent THC by mass, is legal federally and under state law.

Police officers allegedly saw three individuals matching witnesses’ descriptions walking along Commonwealth Avenue, about eight blocks from the shop, and ordered them to stop. The individuals ignored the command and began walking in separate directions, according to the release.

Officers arrested the minor “without incident,” according to Hayden’s office.

According to the release, O’Connor attempted to run from police. Once handcuffed, she became physically aggressive — kicking a police officer in the leg and smashing her head on the inside of the police cruiser while being taken for booking, prosecutors said.

Jones, while being frisked for weapons, pulled a lock-blade knife out of his pocket, which police pried from his hands, according to the release. He then kicked, head-butted, and attempted to bite police officers while being loaded into a cruiser — continuing to kick the door once inside, the release said.

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dekool01.